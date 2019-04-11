Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 gets notice from ASI

By Express News Service

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a notice to the makers of Dabangg 3 demanding the removal of two sets constructed inside the Water Palace (Jal Mahal) in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. The notice stated that construction in the heritage site violates the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958. The ASI has threatened to cancel shooting permissions if the directive is not followed. According to the notice, the makers were warned about the construction on Saturday but no action was taken.

Dabangg 3 went on floors in the holy city of Maheshwar on April 1. The new sequel is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film courted its first controversy when on-set pictures of a Shivling covered in wooden planks were leaked online, and it allegedly hurt the sentiments of certain religious groups. Earlier this week, the makers were also accused of damaging a religious figurine at the Maheshwar Fort.