Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 gets notice from ASI

Dabangg 3 went on floors in the holy city of Maheshwar on April 1.

Published: 11th April 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a notice to the makers of Dabangg 3 demanding the removal of two sets constructed inside the Water Palace (Jal Mahal) in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh. The notice stated that construction in the heritage site violates the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958. The ASI has threatened to cancel shooting permissions if the directive is not followed. According to the notice, the makers were warned about the construction on Saturday but no action was taken.

Dabangg 3 went on floors in the holy city of Maheshwar on April 1. The new sequel is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film courted its first controversy when on-set pictures of a Shivling covered in wooden planks were leaked online, and it allegedly hurt the sentiments of certain religious groups. Earlier this week, the makers were also accused of damaging a religious figurine at the Maheshwar Fort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archeological Survey of India Dabangg 3 Water Palace Salman Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp