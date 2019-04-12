'Bhoot Police' first look out: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal are ghostbusters

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal are set to star in India’s first 3D horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kripalani (Ragini MMS, Phobia) and produced by Fox Star Studios, Bhoot Police is ready to go on floors in August. The film’s first look features Saif and Ali sporting dark shades and carrying a torch in their pockets, while Fatima sits between them.

Fatima shared a picture of herself along with her co-stars on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Ghost hunting is a hilariously spooky business! Presenting the cast of Bhoot Police."

Speaking about the film, Pavan said, “This is a story I’ve been living with for a very long time. Couldn’t have found better collaborators than Saif, Ali, Fatima and most importantly Fox Star to bring this to life. This is going to be a fun, spooky ride!”

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, said, “We are excited to delve into a new world of technology and storytelling with Bhoot Police. We are looking forward to this collaboration with Pavan and the brilliant star cast and having a great time ahead with this movie!”

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Baazaar. His upcoming projects include Sacred Games Season 2, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Dil Bechara. Ali Fazal recently starred in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies. Fatima Sana Shaikh’s last appearance was in Thugs of Hindostan.