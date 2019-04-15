Pankaj Tripathi joins Irrfan Khan’s 'Angrezi Medium'

By Express News Service

Pankaj Tripathi has agreed to do a cameo appearance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The sequel to Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. This is the first time Pankaj and Irrfan are working together.

“My role is a cameo. It’s my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (producer Dinesh Vijan) that made me say yes for it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered this role I immediately agreed to do it, even if it’s just a cameo, to begin with,” Pankaj said.

Angrezi Medium went on floors in Udaipur earlier this week. The film’s second schedule will commence in London next month.

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, where he played an Indian scientist. His upcoming projects are Shakeela, Mirzapur 2, Sacred Games 2, 83 and Dhaka.