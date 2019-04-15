Home Entertainment Hindi

Pankaj Tripathi joins Irrfan Khan’s 'Angrezi Medium'

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, where he played an Indian scientist.

Published: 15th April 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (File | Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Pankaj Tripathi has agreed to do a cameo appearance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The sequel to Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. This is the first time Pankaj and Irrfan are working together. 

“My role is a cameo. It’s my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinu (producer Dinesh Vijan) that made me say yes for it. I always wanted to work with Irrfan and when Dinu offered this role I immediately agreed to do it, even if it’s just a cameo, to begin with,” Pankaj said. 

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi thinks I am a creep, says Janhvi Kapoor

Angrezi Medium went on floors in Udaipur earlier this week. The film’s second schedule will commence in London next month.

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, where he played an Indian scientist. His upcoming projects are Shakeela, Mirzapur 2, Sacred Games 2, 83 and Dhaka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Angrezi Medium Homi Adajania Hindi Medium sequel Irrfan Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp