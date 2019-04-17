Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra recreates her Ralph Lauren bridal look for Vogue cover

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing her white embroidered Ralph Lauren wedding gown, gazing through her beautiful veil.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

A custom-made Ralph Lauren gown complete with a 75-foot-long veil, Priyanka Chopra's wedding with Nick Jonas was a fairy tale affair that could rival many a royal nuptials. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' stunning Ralph Lauren gown has been the talk of the town ever since her Jaipur wedding in. The actor has now perfectly recreated the magic on the cover of Vogue magazine.

The 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to post a picture of her as the cover girl for the magazine's wedding issue. "My fairytale, Thank you Vogue Netherlands for making me your first cover girl of the Love & Wedding issue," the caption read.

The actor tied the knot with Nick Jonas in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jaipur. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2, they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits, and for the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery, while Nick looked every bit a 'desi-dulha' in a golden sherwani.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Mindy Kaling in a film that revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. She has also wrapped up shooting for the film 'The Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, 'The Sky is Pink' is slated to release on October 11.

TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Ralph Lauren Vogue

