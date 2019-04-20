Salman Khan shares the motion poster of 'Bharat'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan treated his fans with the official motion poster of his upcoming film 'Bharat', on Saturday. The actor shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle and captioned: "Dekhiye Bharat ka safar iss EID pe!"

The thirty-five-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Salman's character from the film from 1964 to 2010. It can be seen in the poster that the map of 'Bharat' is being sketched around the actor's looks.

The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser which released in January, showed Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Besides Salman and Katrina, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi also star in the movie. 'Bharat' is one of the biggest releases of the year which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Salman is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time in 'Bharat' after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The trailer is scheduled to be out on April 24, whereas the film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5.