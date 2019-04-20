Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan shares the motion poster of 'Bharat'

The trailer of the movie is scheduled to be out on April 24, whereas the film will hit the screens on June 5 i.e. the day of Eid.

Published: 20th April 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan in Bharat

Salman Khan in Bharat (Photo| Youtube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan treated his fans with the official motion poster of his upcoming film 'Bharat', on Saturday. The actor shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle and captioned: "Dekhiye Bharat ka safar iss EID pe!"

The thirty-five-second motion poster gives a sneak peek into Salman's character from the film from 1964 to 2010. It can be seen in the poster that the map of 'Bharat' is being sketched around the actor's looks.

The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The one-minute and twenty-six-second teaser which released in January, showed Salman in several avatars, narrating the story of his character's life.

Besides Salman and Katrina, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi also star in the movie. 'Bharat' is one of the biggest releases of the year which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

Salman is teaming up with Ali Abbas Zafar for the third time in 'Bharat' after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The trailer is scheduled to be out on April 24, whereas the film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bharat Bharat motion poster Bharat Hindi movie Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Tabu Jackie Shroff Sunil Grover Disha PAtani Ali Abbas Zafar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp