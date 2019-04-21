Home Entertainment Hindi

Makers defend Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya after complaint

Speaking to Cinema Express, IPS President Dr. Mrugesh Vaishnav argued that the film’s title and posters were derogatory and violated sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017.

Published: 21st April 2019

A still from the film

By BNS

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has written to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Rathod, and the Prime Minister’s office complaining about the title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya, which it deemed discriminatory toward mentally-ill persons.

Speaking to Cinema Express, IPS President Dr. Mrugesh Vaishnav argued that the film’s title and posters were derogatory and violated sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017. He also demanded that the makers remove the film’s title since it could be used to mock people suffering from mental illnesses.

Responding to the concerns raised by mental health care professionals, producers Balaji Motion Pictures on Saturday issued a statement defending the film’s intentions. The makers insisted that, contrary to allegations, Mental Hai Kya will “encourage people to embrace their individuality and distinctiveness.” They added that the film is a mainstream entertainer that makes “a larger point”. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Mental Hai Kya, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

