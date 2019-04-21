SEE PICS: Aishwarya and Abhishek ring in 12th wedding anniversary in Maldives with daughter

Home Entertainment Hindi

aishwarya_and_abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya strike a picture perfect pose during their Maldives vacation. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan treated his fans with an adorable picture of his "girls" - wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek, Aishwarya and their little one are currently in the Maldives celebrating the couple's 12th wedding anniversary.

The 'Manmarziyaan' actor has been actively sharing pictures from his vacation on Instagram. He recently posted another happy picture of his wife and daughter letting their hair down in a pool.

(Photo | Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

In the photo, Aishwarya, sporting a pair of sunglasses, can be seen striking a pose with her daughter in her arms while Aaradhya leans into her mother. He wrote alongside the picture, "Happiness, My girls.."

Yesterday, Abhishek and Aishwarya marked 12 years of marriage. On their wedding anniversary, the two showered each other with love by posting pictures on their Instagram accounts.

ALSO READ | Is Aishwarya Rai pregnant with second child?

(Photo | Abhishek Bachchan Instagram)

On their special day, Aishwarya shared a photo along with her beloved husband that was clicked by Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Abhishek shared a gorgeous photo of his 'honey' Aishwarya against a beautiful moonlit backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 

A power couple in all senses, Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in several films like 'Kuch Naa Kaho', 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Dhoom 2', and 'Guru'. Their last film together was Mani Ratnam's 'Raavan'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Honey and the moon. . @niyamamaldives #niyamamaldives #edge

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhi-Aish (as they are lovingly called by their fans), tied the knot in April 2007 and welcomed their bundle of joy, Aaradhya, in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen in 'Manmarziyaan' along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

