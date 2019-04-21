Home Entertainment Hindi

'Slowly Slowly': Guru Randhawa and Pitbull's song clocks 33 million hits in 24 hours

The music video right from the upbeat music to the catchy video with appealing visuals that feature beautiful beach shots and yachts, everything about the song sends out major party vibes.

Published: 21st April 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

slowly_slowly

Singers Guru Randhawa and Pitbull in 'Slowly Slowly. (Photo |Guru Randhawa Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The recent hit titled 'Slowly Slowly' featuring Guru Randhawa and Pitbull has garnered 33 million hits on YouTube in just 24 hours. The 'High Rated Gabru' singer expressed his excitement over the same on his Instagram page.

Guru posted a message saying that the song is currently on the top of the music charts and he also posted a video where he can be seen singing the song for his fans. "History has been created. MOST VIEWED SONG WITH 33 Million hits on YouTube in 24 hours. Number one in the world right now. SLOWLY SLOWLY is creating a buzz worldwide, THANKYOU for your love and support," he wrote.

According to the media report, the video has been directed by Director Gifty, who directed 'Urvashi' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The music has been produced by DJ Shadow, MKSHFT, RedMoney and Vee under T-Series' label.

Guru Randhawa's past credits include peppy numbers such as Suit Suit', 'Tere Te', 'Downtown' and 'Patola'.

Guru Randhawa Pitbull Slowly Slowly

