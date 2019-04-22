Home Entertainment Hindi

'Andhadhun' crosses Rs 300 crore mark in China, Ayushmann Khurana delighted with success

The film has now become the third highest ever Hindi language film after "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar".

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

tabu

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Thriller drama "Andhadhun" emerged a major box office draw in China raking in a record collection of over Rs 300 crore (USD 43.4 million), the makers announced Monday.

The film, featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles, is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, "Andhadhun", which released in China as "The Piano Player" is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his dark films such as "Ek Hasina Thi" and "Badlapur".

"Andhadhun" was one of the best reviewed and best-performing films of India last year.

The film has now become the third highest ever Hindi language film after "Dangal" and "Secret Superstar", Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Motion Pictures said.

READ HERE | Bollywood's soft power lends a push to India-China ties

"I am delighted that the approach of picking unusual stories stands rewarded not only in India and diaspora market but with a completely new market and audience in China. An Indian film has exceeded Hollywood tent-poles like "Shazam!" This success also dispels the belief that Hindi films need to have a social issue to succeed in China box office. It's a great moment for Indian cinema," Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios told PTI.

Ayushmann said he feels both "overwhelmed" and "humbled" to see "Andhadhun" becoming a Rs 300 crore blockbuster in the neighbouring country.

"The people of the country has loved our devilishly clever thriller directed by one of India's finest filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and the credit goes to him for his vision to redefine the thriller genre 'Andhadhun' is making India proud and I'm delighted to contribute in this huge cinematic moment for India. It feels great to be appreciated for your hard work not just in India but also in China. They have really showered a lot of appreciation for my craft and I just can't thank them enough. I wish I get the chance to travel to China soon and meet as many people as possible and just say thank you," the actor said in a statement.

China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films in recent years, with Aamir Khan's "Dangal", Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and Irrfan Khan's "Hindi Medium" doing well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhadhun Ayushmann Khurrana Sriram Raghavan Radhika Apte China Bollywood box office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp