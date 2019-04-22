Annu Kapoor to work with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 

By Express News Service

The famous doctor-donor duo of Vicky Donor, Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, will be reuniting after seven years in Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl. Annu, who essayed the role of doctor Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor, will be playing the actor’s father in the upcoming film.

The Badhaai Ho actor took to Twitter to share a photo of him and Annu, and captioned it, “It was quite surreal that the day we completed seven years of Vicky Donor, we shot together for Dream Girl where Annu Kapoor sir plays my father.”

Released in 2012, the Shoojit Sircar-directorial, which also featured Yami Gautam, won multiple awards including the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award at the 60th National Film Awards. Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, and this will be the first time Ayushmann shares screenspace with the actor.