Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey's kissing scene from 'Chhapaak' sets leaked

Recently, another video was also leaked where Deepika was dressed in a school uniform.

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone as Malti.

Deepika Padukone as Malti.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A video from the sets of "Chhapaak" in New Delhi, which features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey kissing, has been leaked online. The new video is a part of a series of several leaks from the Delhi shoot schedule of the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, played by Deepika.

The 20-second-long footage features Deepika and Vikrant - paired opposite each other for the first time - kissing while seated on the roof of a building. As they kiss, the crowd is heard cheering for the duo. A source close to the film said post the leaks, "Security has been tightened on the sets".

When contacted, Massey refrained to comment. This is not the first leak for "Chhapaak", as several videos featuring Deepika have surfaced on the Internet. Recently, a video featuring the "Padmaavat" star dressed in a school uniform was doing rounds online.

Another video from the sets captured Deepika, in and as her character Malti, filming a sequence on a street without realising that a phone camera is capturing her. "Chhapaak", backed by Fox Star Studios, is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhapaak Deepika Padukone Vikrant Massey Meghna Gulzar Laxmi Agrawal Acid attack survivor Laxmi biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp