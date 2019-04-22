Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Bharat' trailer: Salman Khan-starrer depicts India's history through the life of an ordinary man

Salman, who is named Bharat after his nation, journeys through 71 years of Indian history, beginning from the Partition in 1947, while also telling his story.

Published: 22nd April 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 03:55 PM

bharat_trailer

Salman Khan, Sunil Grover and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. (YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

The trailer of Salman Khan's big Eid release 'Bharat' is out, and it has all the makings of another Rs 100 crore blockbuster.

In the over three-minutes long trailer, Sallu, who is named Bharat after his nation, journeys through 71 years of Indian history, beginning from the Partition in 1947, while also telling his story. “People think that a middle-class old man must have had a boring life,” Khan says in the trailer, which also reveals the actor's various looks in the film.

Salman, a man who loves his country and family, is first shown pulling off stunts in a circus alongside Disha Patani who plays a trapeze artist and Sunil Grover, who plays a circus master. He then encounters Katrina Kaif or ‘Madam sir’, who gives him a job at an oil rig in a foreign country. Flashbacks about his childhood against dark times during the Partition is also shown.

Bharat also features actors Tabu, Nora Fatehi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Salman and Katrina in Bharat. (Trailer screengrab)

'Bharat' is an official remake of a Korean film 'An Ode To My Father'. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and T-Series. The film will hit the screens on Eid, June 5.

Bharat marks Khan’s third collaboration with Zafar after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Kaif has previously worked in Zafar’s directorial debut, 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

The music is by Vishal-Shekhar, who have composed for Zafar’s last two films, 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

 

