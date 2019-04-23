Satish Kaushik finalises 'Tere Naam' sequel script, says not discussed it with Salman Khan yet

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker says he has locked the script for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2003 blockbuster "Tere Naam", which featured superstar Salman Khan in the lead.

The director said he is yet to decide the cast for the film.

"We have the script ready. Though I can't reveal much about the film, I can say that it's a love story of a gangster. We haven't thought about the cast yet as we have just locked the script.

We will get started with the film once work on my next production 'Kaagaz' is over," Kaushik told PTI.

When asked if he has discussed the script with Salman, Kaushik denied approaching the 53-year-old star.

"Tere Naam", which gave Salman's career a much-needed push following a series of box-office debacles in early 2000s, is touted one of his most memorable performances.

His portrayal of college rowdy Radhe Mohan was well-received by the audiences and his look from the film became a rage with the fans.

The movie also featured Bhumika Chawala and Ravi Kishan.