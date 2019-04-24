Bollywood celebs wish 'amazing actor' Varun Dhawan on 32nd birthday

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Varun Dhawan's 32nd birthday on Wednesday, a string of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham among many others wished the actor, whom they fondly called an "amazing actor, friend and a child who refuses to grow up", a year full of happiness and good luck.

Varun, the son of director David Dhawan, ventured into Bollywood as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the film "My Name Is Khan". He made his acting debut in 2012 "Student of the Year". Later, he featured in films like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "ABCD 2", "Dilwale", "Judwaa 2", "Badlapur", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "October" and "Kalank".

On Wednesday, it was announced that the actor will feature in the remake of the 1995 film "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

My Brother from another Mother.. Humare Guruji, our #VDin3D the street dancer, the coolie, the marketer, the child who refuses to grow up..Happy Birthday @varun_dvn hope u lay the smack down on this coming year!!!

Ps-This amazing double role image brought to u by @shanoozeing!!! pic.twitter.com/3rG2lFaXtQ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 24, 2019

Happy budday @Varun_dvn Have a good one. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday fellow Street Dancer! @Varun_dvn You’re an amazing friend, co actor and most importantly a really nice person. Your good vibes are too contagious and you make everyone very proud. Have the best birthday!!! Love you pic.twitter.com/Jt6dGLkHsu — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2019

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn. Keep shining brother. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 24, 2019

Happiest Birthday to one of the nicest guys i know here.. @Varun_dvn have a fabulous day ahead and stay the super warm person you are! And Never Grow Up! Lol.. pic.twitter.com/sDA5wioEnG — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 24, 2019

His innocence from our initial meetings as Dan...Happy birthday @varundvn pic.twitter.com/lmQl4cXdcO — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 24, 2019