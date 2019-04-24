Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood celebs wish 'amazing actor' Varun Dhawan on 32nd birthday

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 "Student of the Year". Later, he featured in films like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "ABCD 2", "Dilwale", "Judwaa 2".

Published: 24th April 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Varun Dhawan's 32nd birthday on Wednesday, a string of celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham among many others wished the actor, whom they fondly called an "amazing actor, friend and a child who refuses to grow up", a year full of happiness and good luck.

Varun, the son of director David Dhawan, ventured into Bollywood as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the film "My Name Is Khan". He made his acting debut in 2012 "Student of the Year". Later, he featured in films like "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "ABCD 2", "Dilwale", "Judwaa 2", "Badlapur", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "October" and "Kalank".

On Wednesday, it was announced that the actor will feature in the remake of the 1995 film "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

TAGS
Varun Dhawan Arjun Kapoor John Abraham Shahid Kapoor Varun Dhawan birthday

