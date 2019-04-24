Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm under suspension: Sajid Khan on working with John Abraham

There were reports, however, that John had shown interest in a script which Sajid pitched to the actor and the duo will soon start working on the same.

Published: 24th April 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sajid Khan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by three women, has rubbished reports that he will teaming up with actor John Abraham for a film.

The Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had banned Sajid for a year after multiple women alleged the director of sexually inappropriate behaviour during India's #MeToo movement.

There were reports, however, that John had shown interest in a script which Sajid pitched to the actor and the duo will soon start working on the same.

They have previously collaborated on 2012 comedy "Housefull 2".

When asked if he is working with John, Sajid told PTI, "Not true. I'm under suspension from the director's association and am not working since the last 6 months."

"I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," he added.

John, who last featured in spy thriller "Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)", is currently filming for Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy "Pagalpanti".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
John Abraham Sajid Khan Romeo Akbar Walter The Indian Film and Television Director's Association MeToo movement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp