Working with Alia Bhatt was amazing: Tiger Shroff

Published: 24th April 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt. (Photo | FB)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff has teamed up with actress Alia Bhatt for a song from his upcoming film "Student of the Year 2". He says he had a great time working with the "big star".

"We had so much fun shooting the song. Personally, I have never done a dance number like that working with Alia was an amazing experience. Though she is such a big star, she was open and cooperative on set while shooting the song," Tiger told the media here on Wednesday.

"She is better than me in this one," added the actor, known for his dancing skills.

WATCH STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 TRAILER:

Tiger was present here along with the film's director Punit Malhotra, and his co-actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday for the launch of the song "Mumbai dilli di kudiyaan".

Choreographed by Remo D'souza, the song's video features Tiger, Tara and Ananya. The video projects a fun equation between the three actors. How did the director manage to give them equal screen time?

WATCH THE SONG HERE:

Malhotra quipped: "Whoever reached for shooting early, got more footage in the song."

On matching up to Tiger's dance level, Ananya said: "We did not try to match up with him, though it is impossible. So, we tried to focus on moves, those 'latkas' and 'jhatkas'"

Tara added: "We tried to complement each other which came across nicely in the song I guess."

"Student of the Year 2", backed by Dharma Productions, is set to release on May 10.

