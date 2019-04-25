Rani Mukerji heads to Rajasthan for Mardaani 2

By Express News Service

After wrapping up the Mumbai portions of the film, Rani Mukerji and team are now headed for the Rajasthan schedule of Mardaani 2. The action-packed schedule will see Shivani Shivaji Roy, a cop played by Rani, leading a manhunt for the film’s 21-year-old villain.

Gopi Puthran, director of the sequel, says, “It’s an intense one-month long schedule in Rajasthan, which forms the backdrop to the story. Rani’s investigation will take her to Jaipur and Kota. Given that we are shooting in the peak summer in Rajasthan, it will be physically demanding because Rani will be performing action stunts too. The entire team is thrilled to be shooting in the beautiful state of Rajasthan, and we are looking forward to the love and cooperation from the people.”

Mardaani 2 is produced by Yash Raj Studios. The first film in the franchise was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Rani Mukerji’s last appearance was in Hichki. She was also seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero.