'Wink girl' Priya Prakash Varrier to star in Hindi cyber thriller Love Hackers

The film is scheduled to go on floors by May end and will be shot across Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Published: 25th April 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 06:20 PM

Priya_Prakash_Varrier

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier (Photo | Priya Prakash Varrier Facebook)

By Express News Service

After making her Bollywood debut in Sridevi Bungalow, Malayalam actor and ‘wink’ sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has signed another Hindi film. Titled Love Hackers, the film is a crime thriller directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava. The film is scheduled to go on floors by May end and will be shot across Gurgaon, Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Speaking about Love Hackers, Priya revealed that the film exposes the cyber world’s dark sides. “I play the protagonist, who, with her knowledge, instinct, and presence of mind, emerges a winner after being trapped in an unfortunate situation. The story is based on real incidents,” she said in a statement. 

“Online security breaches have made society complex today. The number of social media users in India is staggering, but most of them are not aware of different forms of cyber-crimes. We are exploring that with the film,” Mayank shared. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

