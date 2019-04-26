Home Entertainment Hindi

The bubbly doctor is back to uncovering hard truths of life in Laakhon Mein Ek

Shweta Tripathi’s character in Laakhon Mein Ek is simple and bubbly, just like her real self. But the actor doesn’t believe in drawing parallels with her onscreen roles.

Published: 26th April 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Laakhon Mein Ek'.

A still from Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Laakhon Mein Ek'. (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By A Harini Prasad
Express News Service

Shweta Tripathi’s character in Laakhon Mein Ek is simple and bubbly, just like her real self. But the actor doesn’t believe in drawing parallels with her onscreen roles. Instead, she tries to live through situations thinking and acting from the character’s perspective.

“I don’t like to relate it to my personal life, because I will end up adding a lot of my opinions based on the situations I have dealt with, which might not be true to the character I’m playing. Laakhon Mein Ek’s Shreya is a young doctor, who is a regular girl from a middle-class family. There are similarities between us, but I didn’t want to approach it that way,” explains the 33-year-old. 

Instead, she chose to meet a doctor friend from Delhi to understand the profession and the medical industry. “How a doctor deals with his first patient and the 500th patient is not the same — something outsiders won’t get. When I met one doctor and I spoke about all this, I also observed her body language and clothes. It all rightly added up to Shreya’s character that I was trying to play,” adds the New Delhi-born actor. Apart from doing her own research, she says that the team had a doctor on set whenever they shot a scene that required medical reference. 

One in a million

Back with its second season, Laakhon Mein Ek, explores the dark world of India’s medical and pharma industry. The first season was about a young boy who was forced into an IIT college. Created by stand-up comedian and writer Biswa Kalyan Rath, the eight-episode series will have a young doctor (played by Tripathi) starting a cataract camp in a village and the challenges that come her. 

No stops, please

Tripathi debuted in the TV industry a decade ago with Disney’s Kya Mast Hai Life as the chirpy Zenia Khan. Her claim to fame is Haraamkhor (2017) opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, where she plays a 15-year-old girl in love with her teacher. The subject didn’t go down well with the Censor Board of Film Certification and its release was pushed by a year. Undeterred, Tripathi, continued to take up roles in experimental films including Masaan (2015), which dealt with the caste system, and this year’s release Gone Kesh, where she plays an aspiring dancer diagnosed with alopecia. She’s also acted in web series’ like The Trip and Mirzapur.

“It’s not a conscious choice to wait for only experimental films. My main criteria when I read a script, is to see if it excites me and if I think the story needs to be told. With the web, opportunities to explore unspoken topics have increased. But the web is definitely more challenging than films. You need to be good enough to engage the audience for about 10 episodes, unlike a film, where it’s just for two hours,” Tripathi signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laakhon Mein Ek Shweta Tripathi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp