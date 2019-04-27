Home Entertainment Hindi

Pa Ranjith’s Birsa Munda biopic to be shot in Ranchi

Pa Ranjith

Pa Ranjith

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is making his Hindi debut with a biopic on tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Producer Shareen Mantri reveals that the historical epic is in the latter stages of scripting and will go on floors by the end of the year. “We are getting the script ready and will be locking it soon. A lot of research has been done. We are thinking about the locations.

Parts of it will definitely be shot in Ranchi, since that’s where the character is from. Most of the film will be set in the forests,” says Shareen.Born in Ulihatu in 1875, Birsa Munda led a series of guerilla uprisings against the British rule who were trying to usurp land from the Munda community.

