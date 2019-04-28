Amitabh Bachchan to play a transgender person in 'Kanchana' remake?

By Express News Service

Raghava Lawrence is all set to make his foray into Bollywood with Laaxmi Bomb, a remake of his own directorial, Kanchana aka Muni 2. The actor-director has recently started shooting for the film in a resort in Mumbai with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Now, we hear that Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan, is currently in talks with the makers for playing the transgender person, whose ghost seeks revenge. The role was played by Sarath Kumar in the original.

Lawrence is said to have made several changes in the script, which is about a ghost possessing the hero to avenge the wrongdoers, to suit the Hindi audience.

Amitabh, who was last seen in Badla, has films like Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, and SJ Suryah-starrer Uyarndha Manithan, in the pipeline.

Lawrence, on the other hand, is in the process of making the fifth film in the franchise, titled Kanchana 4 aka Muni 5. He is also working on a 3D thriller featuring snakes, which has been titled Kaala Bhairava.



