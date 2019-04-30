Home Entertainment Hindi

I've a good idea for 'Main Hoon Na 2' with Shah Rukh Khan: Farah Khan

Released in 2004, the Shah Rukh-starrer told the tale of Major Ram who goes undercover as a college student upon orders to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo | FB)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan says she has a very good idea for a sequel of her debut directorial "Main Hoon Naa", which clocked 15 years of its release in Bollywood on Tuesday.

On the possibility of "Main Hoon Na 2", Farah told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I hope and pray that it is made because I have an idea for it. It all depends if Shah Rukh (Shah Rukh Khan)... he needs to be wanting to do that right now."

She added: "I had a very good idea for part two. The film keeps coming on channels and people are still loving it."

Released in 2004, the Shah Rukh-starrer told the tale of Major Ram who goes undercover as a college student upon orders to protect a general's daughter from a rogue soldier and fulfil his dying father's desire to reconcile with his family. It had soft undertones of the India-Pakistan conflict.

WATCH MAIN HOON NA TRAILER:

The film also stars Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Sushmita Sen.

For now, Farah is making her debut in the digital space with "Mrs. Serial Killer", which she is producing. The project is directed by her husband Shirish Kunder and stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farah Khan Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp