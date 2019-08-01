Home Entertainment Hindi

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha call it quits

Published: 01st August 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

After 11 years of knowing each other, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha have decided to part ways amicably.

After 11 years of knowing each other, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha have decided to part ways amicably. (Photo | Dia Mirza Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha announced separation on Thursday after five years into their marriage.

Dia tied the knot with her long-time beau Sahil on October 18, 2014. However, after 11 years of knowing each other, Dia and Sahil have decided to part ways amicably.

"We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia posted on the social media.

She thanked her family, friends and the media for their continued love and support while requesting everyone to respect their privacy at this point of time.

The actress was last seen on the big screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju", which released in June last year. She is also active on the digital platform and is featuring in "Kaafir".

