Rani Mukerji’s 'Hichki' bags top honour in Italy

With seven competing features from China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands, Hichki won the top honour in the section.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:47 AM

By Express News Service

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki has bagged the Gryphon Award for Best Film at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy. Giffoni has a special segment called Elements +10 where the jurors range between the ages of 10 to 12. Over 1500 children voted for the films in the Elements + 10 category. With seven competing features from China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands, Hichki won the top honour in the section.

In the film, Rani plays an aspiring teacher with Tourette’s Syndrome who helps students from economically backward stratas. The 2018 release was a box-office success and performed well globally.
Speaking about the Giffoni honour, Maneesh Sharma says, “Hichki is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world. The fact that children have voted Hichki as the Best Film of the festival just goes to show that the film’s story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group. We at YRF are absolutely thrilled that kids have celebrated the message of Hichki in Italy.”

Rani’s upcoming film is Mardaani 2. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the cop drama was wrapped up Rajasthan in May.

