Varun Dhawan gets hilariously trolled by Arjun Kapoor

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor trolled his friend and actor Varun Dhawan on a photograph taken at the wrap-up bash of "Street Dancer 3D".

In the image shared on Instagram, Varun is seen posing with co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

He captioned it: "Coming to you January 24. Bye-bye".

Nora replied on the post, saying: "We look like snacks".

The "Main Tera Hero" actor asked Nora if she is doing people's eyebrow to which Arjun wrote: "Nora Fatehi he's definitely done his eyebrows."

"Street Dancer 3D" is helmed by Remo D'Souza and will hit the theatres in January 2020.