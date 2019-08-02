Home Entertainment Hindi

My father's biopic is my dream project, says T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar said the lead actor, who will be playing Gulshan Kumar's role, needs at least a year to transform himself.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar

T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Producer Bhushan Kumar, who is all set to bring the life of his late father and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar on big screen with 'Mogul', says it is his dream project and he is in no hurry to make it.

Sharing details about the film, Bhushan told IANS: "The biopic is on track and in two months, I will be announcing the names of the actors as well as the director.

"This is my dream project and I am in no hurry to make it because some things happen at the right time."

Bhushan said the lead actor, who will be playing Gulshan Kumar's role, needs at least a year to transform himself.

Earlier actor Akshay Kumar was signed to play the protagonist but due to certain differences, he walked out of the project.

"I have everyone on board. And to do full justice to my father, the lead actor needs time to transform himself into the character. I can't reveal much now, but I am happy that film is happening. By 2021 or 2022, we will release the biopic for sure," Bhushan added.

Known for helping the music industry boom in later 1980s and early 1990s, Gulshan Kumars' music label T-Series became a name to reckon with. He was shot dead in 1997.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhushan Kumar T Series Gulshan Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp