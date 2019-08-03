Home Entertainment Hindi

If people want nudity, they can watch porn: 'Sacred Games 2' actor Pankaj Tripathi on censorship

Fans eagerly await season two of "Sacred Games", and the actor's dialogue "Balidaan dena hoga" in the show's promo has already led to a meme fest on the internet.

Published: 03rd August 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tripathi in 'Sacred Games' season 2.

Pankaj Tripathi in 'Sacred Games' season 2.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is of the opinion that if someone wants to watch nudity, then the person can opt for pornography, and should not hunt for such things in a web series.

"I feel, there should be a purpose behind everything. If scissoring a scene leaves the story incomplete, then it becomes a concern. Filmmakers like Vikramaditya (Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) are responsible people. They will obviously not include a scene just to create a sensation. Pornography is available on the internet. So, why would people watch a web series if watching nudity is their purpose?" Pankaj told IANS.

The actor shared his opinion when asked about the raging debate over possible censorship of digital content in India. He will soon be seen in the second season of Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's popular web series, "Sacred Games", which ruffled a few feathers in its first season with scenes of graphic nudity, besides violence and language.

Pankaj emphasises there is the need for certification, not censorship. "A responsible filmmaker knows what and how much of anything is necessary for his story. I believe that instead of censorship, there should be a system of certification that helps be categorised into different age groups," he said.

On "Sacred Games" season two, he will be seen essaying a spiritual guru. "It was a difficult role because it wasn't easy to get that feeling. I have never been a spiritual guru or spent time with one. Also, I don't know any guru so closely. So, it was a new world that I had to explore. Every actor explores a new world with every new character he or she plays. While most characters are familiar to us, this one was challenging," the 42-year-old actor said, talking about preparations for his role in the series.

Fans eagerly await season two of "Sacred Games", and the actor's dialogue "Balidaan dena hoga" in the show's promo has already led to a meme fest on the internet. Quizzed on the same, the actor smiled and replied: "Is it? I don't get time to do social media, so I didn't watch these memes. I would, however, like to request all viewers to sacrifice their sleep on the night of August 15 to watch the second season of 'Sacred Games' at a go."

ALSO READ: More pressure this time, says Anurag Kashyap on Netflix series 'Sacred Games 2'

Pankaj Tripthai became popular with one scene in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 film, "Gangs Of Wasseypur", before becoming an indispensable part of contemporary Bollywood as a character artist with brilliant performances in "Newton", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Stree", and "Luka Chuppi", among other films.

In the digital space, he is known for his role of Kaleen Bhaiyya in "Mirzapur" on Amazon Prime, and will now essay the character of Khanna Guruji on "Sacred Games". He admits that he hardly watches web series because he has no time.

"I don't watch any web series. I don't get time. It has been almost a year that I didn't watch anything because I have been so occupied with shooting," he admits.

Pankaj Tripathi informed that he is getting offers from regional cinema, too, but is unable to take it up at the moment due to lack of time. "Regional cinema is doing so well, especially Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi. I like simple stories like 'Thithi' (Kannada film) and 'Court' (Marathi film). These stories attract me. I am getting offers from regional cinema but I don't have the time right now," he explained.

"Sacred Games" season two premiere on Netflix on August 15. The web series stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Sacred Games Sacred Games 2 Anurag Kashyap Saif Ali Khan censorship
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp