Shilpa Shetty to make comeback after 13 years with Nikamma

By Express News Service

Ending her 13-year-long sabbatical, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has stepped on board for a pivotal role in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. The action entertainer stars Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota fame Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia.

Shilpa’s last on-screen appearance was in Anil Sharma’s Apne (2007). She also made special appearances in Dostana (2008) and Dishkiyaoon (2014), which she co-produced. “Yesssssssss, it’s true. My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan (cast still being finalised) featuring these amazing and talented actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Need all your blessings and thank you for all the love always,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram. Nikamma is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. The makers have already wrapped up the first schedule and are aiming for a Summer 2020 release.

