Vice President Venkaiah Naidu sends best wishes to 'Batla House' team

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday met actor John Abraham, who conducted a special screening of his forthcoming film 'Batla House' here.

After watching the glimpses of the film, the vice President took to Twitter and shared a few photographs in which he can be seen posing with John, director Nikkhil Advani, producer Bhushan Kumar and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Actors Shri John Abraham and Shri Mrunal Thakur along with the Director Shri Nikkhil Advani and the team of the film #BatlaHouse called on me, in New Delhi today. @TheJohnAbraham @mrunal0801 @nikkhiladvani @BatlaHouseFilm pic.twitter.com/mhZzWGa4NZ — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2019

'Batla House' is inspired by the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008.

Sending good wishes to the team, Naidu tweeted: "They explained to me that the motivation for the film was to uncover the truth of the incident that took place 11 years ago in the Batla House area in Delhi. My best wishes to the entire team."

Retweeting VP's tweet, John said that he was "privileged to have met the honorable Vice President".

'Batla House' is scheduled to release on August 15.