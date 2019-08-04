Home Entertainment Hindi

Sony Music and talent management firm KWAN launch new JV label Big Bang Music

BBM will be an Artists and Repertoire unit, the division of a record label responsible for talent scouting and artistic and commercial development of the recording artist.

Published: 04th August 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Big Bang Music CEO Gaurav Wadhwa

Big Bang Music CEO Gaurav Wadhwa

Global music industry giant Sony Music has entered into a strategic partnership with Indian talent management firm KWAN to roll out a new-age pop music label called Big Bang Music (BBM). The new music label will be a 50:50 joint venture between KWAN and Sony, with both companies stating that Sony Music’s expertise in the business and global reach and KWAN’s leadership in artist management and relationships with talent, brands and promoters will help the new company. “Big Bang will create new superstars and grow the pop music economy. Together we aim to shape the future of the pop business,”said Shridhar Subramaniam, president India and Middle East, Sony Music. 

BBM will be an A&R (Artists and Repertoire) unit, the division of a record label responsible for talent scouting and artistic and commercial development of the recording artist. It will also deal with creative artist development and marketing with talent being managed by KWAN and music distributed by Sony Music. “We want to enable independent artists to engage with fans through personal expression and future sounds that’ll impact popular culture in India beyond Bollywood and cricket,” said Gaurav Wadhwa, co-founder and CEO, BBM. 

BBM will develop a roster of stars to cater to the fast-growing pop culture market and serve the growing need from digital content platforms, brands and live experiences for new age celebrities and fans who are digital natives, said the firms. 

“We aim to give non-film music and artists a platform using the infrastructure of Sony Music, KWAN’s integrated 360 degree agency network and Gaurav’s rich experience in the music content and marketing business,” said Vijay Subramaniam, CEO, KWAN.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sony Music Big Bang Music KWAN Sony Music KWAN JV Sony Music talent recruitment
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp