'Life of Pi' actor Adil Hussain ends association with Pondicherry film fest

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Adil Hussain has ended his association with Pondicherry International Film Festival as its brand ambassador.



Festival director Saibal Chatterjee, and advisors Utpal Borpujari and Sanjay Sarma, have also followed suit.

Festival Director Saibal Chatterjee, Brand Ambassador Adil Hussain, and Advisors Utpal Borpujari and Sanjay Sarma, are withdrawing their association with the 2nd Edition of the Pondicherry International Film Festival, scheduled for September 2019, with immediate effect.

For those calling to know about our disengagement with @pondyfilmfest, this official statement is all we have to say at the moment. Would like to thank @CMPuducherry, @pondytourism, @afpondy & others for all their support in the past. @_AdilHussain @UtpalBorpujari @saibalchatter pic.twitter.com/KIbysMXV6N — sanjay sarma (@nick_sarma) August 5, 2019

The decision has been prompted by the operational inability of the current promoters to match the collective vision of the advisory in taking the festival forward in terms of scope, scale and stature, in a way that was originally envisaged, Borpujari tweeted on Monday.



The advisory team remains deeply committed to Pondicherry and its cinema lovers. They promise to return with a new format that "celebrates cinema and the arts", which will be announced shortly.