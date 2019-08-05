Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan to adapt Netflix’s 'Money Heist'?

Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to star in the adaptation, though at this juncture he’s only involved as a producer.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan has acquired the remake rights of Netflix’s Money Heist, claims a report. 
SRK’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment, will adapt the popular Spanish series into a Hindi feature film. The actor is also rumoured to star in the adaptation, though at this juncture he’s only involved as a producer. 

The first two seasons of Money Heist (originally aired on the Spanish network Antena 3 and later acquired by Netflix) revolved around ‘The Professor’, a mysterious mastermind who recruits a group of robbers to invade the Royal Mint of Spain and print 2.4 billion euros.

A third season, featuring an attack on the Royal Bank of Spain, was released on July 19 and has smashed all records as Netflix’s most-watched non-English series in the first week of launch. 

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in caper/heist films like Don 2 and Happy New Year. Other mentions in the genre from India include Jewel Thief, Shalimar, Kaante, Aankhen, Johnny Gaddaar, Special 26, and the Dhoom franchise. 

