'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi says divas can't be created

MUMBAI: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is currently ruling the small screen in India, believes that divas can't be created, they can only be discovered.

On Tuesday, the "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" actress posted her photograph on Instagram. She captioned it: "Divas can't be created, they can only be discovered... as they lie within us all perpetually waiting to be uncovered!"

She had her diva moment when she slipped into a shimmery gown by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra for a show.

A day prior to this post, she had shared a photograph featuring her and Malhotra. She had captioned it: "In #TheGreedyCloset with the #DesignMagician himself! @manishmalhotra05."