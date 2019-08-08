Home Entertainment Hindi

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms completes 25 years

Under her production banner, Ekta Kapoor also owns a video streaming platform AltBalaji.

Published: 08th August 2019 04:48 PM

Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms completed 25 years on Thursday.

Set up in 1994, Balaji Telefilms has produced several hit shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii", "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain", "Pavitra Rishta" and "Naagin" over the years.

Marking the occasion, Ekta tweeted: "25 years of BalajiTelefilms. It started in August 1994."


Responding to Ekta's tweet, actor Ronit Bose Roy, who became a household name playing Mihir Virani in "Kyunki Saas...", joked: "And I also wonder if I am the actor who has clicked the maximum programming hours for Balaji Telefilms."

Under her production banner, Ekta also owns a video streaming platform AltBalaji.

