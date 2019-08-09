National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal share best actor award, Keerthy Suresh bags best actress award
Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award for his debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike" while "Andhadhun" also won awards for best Hindi film and best-adapted screenplay.
The national film awards announcements have started coming in with Ayushmann Khurrana winning the best actor award for 'Badhaai Ho' along with Vicky Kaushal for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The best actress award was bagged by Keerthy Suresh for 'Mahanati', which was announced as the best Telugu film. The best Hindi film award has been bagged by 'Andhadhun'.
"Badhaai Ho", about a family dealing with a late pregnancy, was adjudged the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and veteran actor Surekha Sikri bagged the best supporting actress for her role of a cantankerous matriarch.
Akshay Kumar-starrer "Padman" was named the best film on social issues.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavaat", which faced a lot of hurdles during its release, walked away with best choreography for 'Ghoomer' and the best music director award for Bhansali.
Its song "Binte Dil" landed Arijit Singh the best male playback singer recognition.
Singer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire won the best supporting actor award for Marathi film "Chumbak". The awards were announced by jury head Rahul Rawail.
The Kannada film 'KGF - Chapter 1' starring Yash won the award for best action choreography.
Here's the full list:
FEATURE FILMS:
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Best Music Director: Padmaavat
Best Special Effect: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali for Padmaavat
Best Background Music Award: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao for Mahanati
Best Action: KGF: Chapter 1
Best Lyrics: Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Olu (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan
Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge
Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for Naal(Marathi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
The winners of the prestigious national film awards will be announced by the jury members who have submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.
Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913.
However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.
The jury has completed its deliberations on the awards and their final recommendations have been submitted, Javadekar told reporters.
"They made a lot of efforts for the last two months. I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," he said.
Javadekar said the date of presenting the awards has not been fixed yet.
(With inputs from PTI)