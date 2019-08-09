National Film Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal share best actor award, Keerthy Suresh bags best actress award

By Online Desk

The national film awards announcements have started coming in with Ayushmann Khurrana winning the best actor award for 'Badhaai Ho' along with Vicky Kaushal for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. The best actress award was bagged by Keerthy Suresh for 'Mahanati', which was announced as the best Telugu film. The best Hindi film award has been bagged by 'Andhadhun'.

Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award for his debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike" while "Andhadhun" also won awards for best Hindi film and best-adapted screenplay.

"Badhaai Ho", about a family dealing with a late pregnancy, was adjudged the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and veteran actor Surekha Sikri bagged the best supporting actress for her role of a cantankerous matriarch.

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Padman" was named the best film on social issues.

Akshay Kumar in Padman (Twitter/Akshay Kumar)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavaat", which faced a lot of hurdles during its release, walked away with best choreography for 'Ghoomer' and the best music director award for Bhansali.

Its song "Binte Dil" landed Arijit Singh the best male playback singer recognition.

IN PICS: National Film Awards 2019 declared! Here are the winners

Singer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire won the best supporting actor award for Marathi film "Chumbak". The awards were announced by jury head Rahul Rawail.

The Kannada film 'KGF - Chapter 1' starring Yash won the award for best action choreography.

A still from Yash-starrer 'KGF - Chapter 1'. (Photo | Twitter)

Here's the full list:

FEATURE FILMS:

Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Music Director: Padmaavat

Best Special Effect: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali for Padmaavat

Best Background Music Award: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao for Mahanati

Best Action: KGF: Chapter 1

Best Lyrics: Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Olu (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for Naal(Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

The winners of the prestigious national film awards will be announced by the jury members who have submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.

Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913.

However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

The jury has completed its deliberations on the awards and their final recommendations have been submitted, Javadekar told reporters.

"They made a lot of efforts for the last two months. I am very sure that they would have picked the best films, the best directors. They will announce that at the press conference today. This is 66th year of film awards and they have become a prestigious institute," he said.

Javadekar said the date of presenting the awards has not been fixed yet.

(With inputs from PTI)