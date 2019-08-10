Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt adds 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

On the film front, Alia is busy with "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director.

Published: 10th August 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a "Stranger Things" twist to her debut music video, for The Doorbeens song "Prada", in order to tease fans.

After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

With the sounds of the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller "Stranger Things" playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background.

The video then turns upside down, another reference to the show's plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world.

She also tagged the "Lamberghini" hitmakers and Jjust Music Official. The first look, which the actress shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.

On the film front, Alia is busy with "Sadak 2", which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt debut music video Alia Bhatt music video debut Stranger Things
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp