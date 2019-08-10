Kareena Kapoor's video call moment with Taimur goes viral

By IANS

MUMBAI: How does Kareena Kapoor Khan make time for son Taimur while working? Through video calls!

It is known that Taimur is enjoying his time in London, while Kareena shuffles between Mumbai and London, balancing work and home.

Now, a video of Kareena doing a video call with Taimur has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip, Kareena, who is looking ravishing in a bright orange dress, is seen walking around the sets of a dance reality show in Mumbai, and is talking to Taimur on video call.

Taimur seems to be walking around shirtless and Kareena looked engrossed in the conversation.

Apart from the dance reality show, Kareena is busy with films such as "Good News" and "Angrezi Medium".