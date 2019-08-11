Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi wins National Award for her documentary 'Son Rise'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi has bagged her second National Award for her documentary Son Rise. Set in Haryana, the film follows three ordinary men working towards gender inequality in the rural North. The film was inspired by the United Nations’ #HeForShe campaign.

Speaking about the honour, Bakshi said, “On behalf of the Son Rise team, we are beyond ecstatic, honoured and most thankful to the respected Jury for recognising Son Rise. We hope through Son Rise more men and women together will stand in solidarity to create a more gender-equal world society. Most grateful, this will be our second National Film Award consecutively”. The winners for the 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday.