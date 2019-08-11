Home Entertainment Hindi

Slaying it: On Shraddha Kapoor's trainer

When the film Saaho releases later this year, the leading lady, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in some serious action-packed scenes.

Shraddha Kapoor with trainer Maahek Nair

When the film Saaho releases later this year, the leading lady, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in some serious action-packed scenes. While Shraddha has always been fit, for Saaho in particular, she has worked extra hard on her body. After Saaho, Shraddha will be performing some dynamic flips and mid-air dance moves for her next film Street Dancer 3D. As both films require her to be absolutely fit, Kapoor is certainly giving her fans and followers aspirational fitness goals. 

However, the lady behind Kapoor’s great form is Mumbai-based trainer, Maahek Nair. A certified crossfit, TRX, VIPR, Balance Body and Yoga trainer and a certified nutritionist, Nair has been travelling with Shraddha to help her keep up with her goals.

“Shraddha’s role in Saaho is a very demanding one. Both her roles in Saaho and Street Dancer 3D required her to look extremely fit even when she was shooting. So we had to plan her regimen keeping her fat percentage in mind, her calorie intake had to be very low, while she got complete nutrition to recover from the exhausting schedules. It was challenging, but we ensured she stayed fit,” says the trainer.

Nair, who has been training most of the young Bollywood celebrities like Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kartik Aaryan, says staying fit is an ongoing process and requires constant monitoring.

“It is like making and saving money. It never comes to an end. You always have one more step to climb. However, the focus of training should be completely based on personal goals. For actors, we train as per their role and the need of the situation in their films,” she says.

While exercising and following a regimen is of importance, the celebrity trainer says what you eat every day makes a difference and is the key to staying fit. Nair says, “Ideally, a workout that includes 20-30 minutes of weight training, 20 minutes of flexibility and cardio mix is a good plan.

But the most important part of fitness is nutrition. That’s because, after your training, if you do not provide nutrition that matches your body’s needs, then you become weak rather than fit. In addition, consistency is key.”

With a following of over 19K followers on Instagram, Maahek is certainly among the most popular celebrity fitness trainers. However, when we asked who her favourite celebrities to train are, she says, “Sushant Singh Rajput was one of our first, and fastest transformed celeb. He was highly committed to the programme. It’s always a pleasure to work with Shraddha and Kartik. Aditya is most disciplined, his focus towards his diet during his training for Fitoor was commendable,” she signs off.

