WATCH | Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar off his chair during 'Mission Mangal' promotion

By IANS

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is known as Bollywood's 'Khiladi, but it was "Dabbang" star Sonakshi Sinha who managed to knock him off his chair.

Sonakshi made everyone's jaws drop during a media interaction for their forthcoming film "Mission Mangal" when she knocked him over from his chair. It turned out to be a prank by Akshay and Sonakshi.

The actress shared the moment on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Akshay is seen sitting beside her and talking to a journalist about "Mission Mangal". He then moves a bit to adjust his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. It is then when Sonakshi gives a slight nudge to Akshay's chest, making him topple off his chair!

As everyone gasped, Sonakshi said: "If people irritate me, that's what I do".

In the next video shared by Sonakshi, her co-star Taapsee Pannu explained that it was a prank. She said: "He (Akshay) planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded, too. (He planned it) Just to scare you guys."

Sonakshi had fun pulling it off as she wrote: "You should have seen their faces," followed by three laughing emojis.

"Mission Mangal" recreates the event about the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and is slated to hit the screens on August 15.