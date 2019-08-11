Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar off his chair during 'Mission Mangal' promotion

Akshay Kumar is known as Bollywood's 'Khiladi, but it was 'Dabbang' star Sonakshi Sinha who managed to knock him off his chair.

Published: 11th August 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is known as Bollywood's 'Khiladi, but it was "Dabbang" star Sonakshi Sinha who managed to knock him off his chair.

Sonakshi made everyone's jaws drop during a media interaction for their forthcoming film "Mission Mangal" when she knocked him over from his chair. It turned out to be a prank by Akshay and Sonakshi.

The actress shared the moment on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Akshay is seen sitting beside her and talking to a journalist about "Mission Mangal". He then moves a bit to adjust his chair and pushes it slightly backwards. It is then when Sonakshi gives a slight nudge to Akshay's chest, making him topple off his chair!

As everyone gasped, Sonakshi said: "If people irritate me, that's what I do".

In the next video shared by Sonakshi, her co-star Taapsee Pannu explained that it was a prank. She said: "He (Akshay) planned it. Let me tell you how it would have happened. He would have asked her to do this. That's why it's getting recorded, too. (He planned it) Just to scare you guys."

ALSO READ: #SonakshiSinhaArrested trends, actor partners with beauty brand

Sonakshi had fun pulling it off as she wrote: "You should have seen their faces," followed by three laughing emojis.

"Mission Mangal" recreates the event about the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari, and is slated to hit the screens on August 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Akshay Kumar Mission Mangal
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp