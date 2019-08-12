Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan unveils power-packed poster of 'WAR'

Hrithik Roshan in 'War'

Hrithik Roshan in 'War' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Hrithik who is all set to make his "actions speak louder than words" shared the new poster on Twitter.

In the poster, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff can be seen driving a speedy car in a snow-capped area while posing with a gun. Contrary to this, adding more spark to the poster, Vaani Kapoor can be seen flaunting her glamorous and fiery look.

"It's WAR. I'll let my actions speak louder than words Tiger Shroff ;) See you on 2nd October," the 'Bang Bang' star captioned the poster.

The makers of the film piqued the curiosity of fans with the power-packed teaser which will just leave you wanting for more. In the 53 seconds, teaser viewers get to see the action duo pitted against one another and they are going to rage a war at each other. The full-blown trailer is high on action, drama, and dance.

WATCH TEASER:

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in 'Super 30' while Tiger will next feature in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

'WAR' is slated to hit the theatres on October 2. 

