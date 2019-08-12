Neil Nitin Mukesh thriller 'Bypass Road' to release in November

By IANS

MUMBAI: Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming starrer "Bypass Road", which marks the directorial debut of the actor's brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, is set to hit the screens on November 1.



The film is a thriller that features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.



"The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with 'Johnny Gaddaar'. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers,"said Neil.



Debutant director Naman hopes to set a new benchmark in the industry with this thriller.

"There are limited number of thrillers being churned out in the industry today. Home invasion as a subject hasn't been experimented with to a large extent, and we identified an opportunity there. We hope to set a new benchmark with 'Bypass Road'," he said.



Apart from "Bypass Road", Neil will also be seen as one of the antagonists in "Saaho".