Varun-Sara chemistry adds fresh twist to new 'Coolie No. 1'

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Sara Ali Khan's 24th birthday on Monday, the makers of "Coolie No 1" unveiled its first look with actor Varun Dhawan and Sara promising a fresh edge to the 1995 remake.

Two new posters of "Coolie No. 1", a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor superhit, were shared online early on Monday morning.

In one poster Varun is seen standing on a cart used often by railway coolies in India, which he capitoned: "'Coolie No. 1'. Haat jao baju aya raju first look."

The second poster has the "Badlapur" star and Sara in a cinch. He wrote alongside the image: "Sara tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya!"



The original film, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. It was released in 1995.

