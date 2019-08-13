Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar not finalised for Kaththi remake, says director Jagan Shakti 

Jagan, who has directed Akshay in the upcoming Independence Day release 'Mission Mangal', was rumoured to collaborate with the actor again in 'Ikka', remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster 'Kaththi'.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti

Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Jagan Shakti says while the writing work on "Ikka" is almost done, no actors are attached yet, including superstar Akshay Kumar.

Jagan, who has directed Akshay in the upcoming Independence Day release "Mission Mangal", was rumoured to collaborate with the actor again in "Ikka", a remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster "Kaththi".

When asked about the same, Jagan told PTI, "It's still in the discussion process, it's not finalised who will do it.

The writing is done. We will get to know who's doing what because Akshay sir is also busy. So nothing is finalised.

ALSO READ: 'Mission Mangal' celebrates India's women scientists

"No star cast is locked. Akshay sir wanted to see what it is, but again, it's all about dates and other things which need to be figured out. As soon as it's all fixed, I will let everyone know," he added.

The original was directed by AR Murugadoss and featured Vijay.

Jagan said while he is simultaneously writing a science fiction film, the remake has got him excited.

"I want to explore that subject because Murgadoss sir is my guru and I loved the script of 'Kaththi'. It's a very big scale commercial film. It's a very big challenge and I want to give it my all.

"I had committed to this long back. I am very thrilled about it because I want to explore my action and song side and make it into a spectacle," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ikka Kaththi Akshay Kumar Jagan Shakti Mission Mangal
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp