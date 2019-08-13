'Bigg Boss' Hindi winner files complaint against husband over domestic abuse

By IANS

MUMBAI: A popular television actress, who became a household name as a K-soap bahu and winning a season of "Bigg Boss", has filed a case against her husband, accusing him of making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos to her daughter, and also slapping her.

The FIR was lodged at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali on Sunday.

"TV actress reported that her second husband is abusing in filthy language to her daughter, and he is outraging modesty of her daughter by commenting very obscene comment and showing obsence model's photo in his mobile. On the said complaint CR No.342/19 u/s 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC r/w 67-A IT act is registered against the accused and subsequently he is arrested . Further investigation is going on," the police said in a statement.

The couple got married in 2013 and welcomed a baby boy in 2016. The actress has had a tumultuous first marriage before this.