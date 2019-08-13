Many stars do charity but don't discuss it: Amitabh Bachchan on Maharashtra floods 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said it is unfair to suggest that Bollywood is silent on Maharashtra floods as the megastar believes a lot of people from the industry do their bit without publicising it.

A section had slammed the cinema fraternity for not voicing their support in the wake of Maharashtra floods.

Asked why the stars were silent on the calamity, Bachchan told reporters, "It's not right to think like this. A lot of people do charitable work but they don't discuss it or talk to media about it.

"One of them is standing in front of you. I feel embarrassed to talk about what I have done. But the people, who are concerned with this, know who is doing how much," he added.

The 76-year-old actor was speaking at the launch of the new season of reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Over 2.85 lakh people have been evacuated due to the devastating floods in Western Maharashtra's five districts including the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli, with as many as 43 dying in the deluge in last nine days.