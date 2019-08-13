Home Entertainment Hindi

Naseeruddin Shah's short film in race for Oscar entry

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The short film "Half Full", starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, has gotten a step closer for entry into the race for the prestigious Oscar awards.

"Half Full", also featuring Vikrant Massey, and "Counterfeit Kunkoo" were declared winners at ShortsTV's Best of India Short Film Festival 2019 in Los Angeles. The victory has got it closer to Oscars.

"The fact that it turned out to be a good film is what matters to me more than any award. I guess it (winning the award) is of great importance to get the film high profile...to make sure it gets seen, so naturally, I am happy about it. This way the film will gain a lot of attention," Naseeruddin told IANS.

"Half Full", directed by Karan Rawal, is a 12-minute short film that focusses on the trials and tribulations of a young man (played by Vikrant) who is undergoing internal conflict. One night, he encounters an old man (Naseeruddin) and a strange vibe develops between the two, throwing up some sarcastic and vague questions.

The veteran actor found it a real pleasure to work on this movie.

"It was a night's shoot. I found it enjoyable. It's very effective and makes its point very cleverly," he said.

