WATCH | 'Section 375' trailer: A gripping courtroom drama that raises uncomfortable questions

The trailer gives us a glimpse of how the two lawyers find themselves on the opposite side of the law with Akshaye defending the rape accused while Richa coming to the survivor's defence.

Published: 13th August 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Section 375 poster

Section 375 poster (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

The trailer of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha starrer 'Section 375' released today and has already garnered over 60,000 likes on YouTube.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, with Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha in the lead playing lawyers, this courtroom drama inspired by real-life incidents raises gripping and uncomfortable questions regarding Section - 375 of the Indian Penal Code, under which a woman can accuse a man of rape, if he has sexual intercourse with her without her consent, or if the consent is produced via coercion, deception, or the woman not being in a sound mental state to give consent.

ALSO READ | You become greedy when you get good scripts: Richa Chaddha 

WATCH TRAILER:

The almost three-minutes-long trailer gives us a glimpse of how the two lawyers (Akshaye and Richa) find themselves on the opposite side of the law with Akshaye defending the rape accused while Richa coming to the survivor's defence.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

While Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Dr Manmohan Singh’s biopic The Accidental Prime Minister, Richa Chadha featured in ZEE5’s Cabaret.

Section 375 will hit screens on September 13.

