Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar funds construction of toilets at tribal girls' hostel in Madhya Pradesh

The actor of the critically acclaimed 2017 flick 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' has helped in construction of three new toilets and nine refurbished hostel rooms in a school for tribal girls.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar at Madhya Pradesh's Abhyudaya Ashram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two years after Bollywood flick Toilet Ek Prem Katha was hit the silver screen, three new toilets and nine refurbished hostel rooms of a school-cum-hostel for tribal girls in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh have become operational – due to the efforts of the critically acclaimed 2017 film’s lead lady Bhumi Pednekar.  

The three new toilets and the complete makeover of nine rooms of the hostel in the Abhyudaya Ashram (an educational institution for tribal children) have been funded by Bhumi, who has been associated with the institution since 2017-2018.

“The makeover of the nine rooms which urgently needed repair work and construction of three toilets has been funded by Bhumi, who had sent us around Rs 2 lakh a few months back. The construction of toilets and makeover of the nine rooms was completed in June-July. She (Bhumi) wants to come soon to the Ashram, let’s see when she comes here again,” Abhyudaya Ashram head Aruna Chhari told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

Importantly, the Bollywood flick starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar was released on August 11, 2017.

The Abhudaya Ashram which was started by social activist Ram Snehi in 1992, is funded by one of the schemes of Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development department. It takes care of the educational needs and imparts employment and life skills to girls of Bedia tribe – a tribe which since generations has been infamous for pushing their daughters into prostitution.

Bhumi discovered Abhyuadaya Ashram, while shooting for another Bollywood flick Sonchiriya in 2017-2018, in which the title role Sonchiriya was essayed by little tribal girl Khushiya, who is a student of the same Morena-based Abhyudaya Ashram. The film based on dacoits of Chambal ravines was shot in parts of MP, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“Right since the shooting of Sonchiriya, she (Bhumi) has been associated with the Ashram and its children. She talks to me and my son as well as the children at the Ashram regularly and it was this association only, which saw her fund the makeover of nine rooms and construction of three new toilets,” said Aruna Chhari, the foster daughter of Ashram founder Ram Snehi.

On Sunday, Bhumi posted on the Instagram, “2 Years of ToiletEkPremKatha: TEPK made me more humble, socially aware and put me on the path to make the world a better place by spreading awareness on sanitation. We constantly are trying to provide better facilities to the children of Abhyudaya Ashram Morena Chambal. And on the 2nd anniversary of TEPK am proud to say that the new hostels and toilets are fully functional today. There is nothing more gratifying than the love you can spread. These children give me strength, want to thank all my fans and supporters for constantly showering me with such love. You mean the world to me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toilet Ek Prem Katha Bhumi Pednekar tribal girls hostel
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp