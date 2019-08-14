Bhumi Pednekar funds construction of toilets at tribal girls' hostel in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two years after Bollywood flick Toilet Ek Prem Katha was hit the silver screen, three new toilets and nine refurbished hostel rooms of a school-cum-hostel for tribal girls in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh have become operational – due to the efforts of the critically acclaimed 2017 film’s lead lady Bhumi Pednekar.

The three new toilets and the complete makeover of nine rooms of the hostel in the Abhyudaya Ashram (an educational institution for tribal children) have been funded by Bhumi, who has been associated with the institution since 2017-2018.

“The makeover of the nine rooms which urgently needed repair work and construction of three toilets has been funded by Bhumi, who had sent us around Rs 2 lakh a few months back. The construction of toilets and makeover of the nine rooms was completed in June-July. She (Bhumi) wants to come soon to the Ashram, let’s see when she comes here again,” Abhyudaya Ashram head Aruna Chhari told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

Importantly, the Bollywood flick starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar was released on August 11, 2017.

The Abhudaya Ashram which was started by social activist Ram Snehi in 1992, is funded by one of the schemes of Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development department. It takes care of the educational needs and imparts employment and life skills to girls of Bedia tribe – a tribe which since generations has been infamous for pushing their daughters into prostitution.

Bhumi discovered Abhyuadaya Ashram, while shooting for another Bollywood flick Sonchiriya in 2017-2018, in which the title role Sonchiriya was essayed by little tribal girl Khushiya, who is a student of the same Morena-based Abhyudaya Ashram. The film based on dacoits of Chambal ravines was shot in parts of MP, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“Right since the shooting of Sonchiriya, she (Bhumi) has been associated with the Ashram and its children. She talks to me and my son as well as the children at the Ashram regularly and it was this association only, which saw her fund the makeover of nine rooms and construction of three new toilets,” said Aruna Chhari, the foster daughter of Ashram founder Ram Snehi.

On Sunday, Bhumi posted on the Instagram, “2 Years of ToiletEkPremKatha: TEPK made me more humble, socially aware and put me on the path to make the world a better place by spreading awareness on sanitation. We constantly are trying to provide better facilities to the children of Abhyudaya Ashram Morena Chambal. And on the 2nd anniversary of TEPK am proud to say that the new hostels and toilets are fully functional today. There is nothing more gratifying than the love you can spread. These children give me strength, want to thank all my fans and supporters for constantly showering me with such love. You mean the world to me.”