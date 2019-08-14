Home Entertainment Hindi

Kailash Satyarthi a leading light for social change, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Celebrities spotted at the screening of the Emmy-nominated project included Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta and Irshad Kamil.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who recently screened "The Price of Free", which is based on the life of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, says the children's rights activist is a leading light for social change.

"Satyarthi sir is a leading light for social change. His life teaches us many lessons -- compassion, love, caring and, above all, fearlessness," said Rakeysh, who hosted a private screening of the documentary in honour of Satyarthi and the fifth year of his Nobel Peace Prize win.

Celebrities spotted at the screening of the Emmy-nominated project included Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta and Irshad Kamil. The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner was happy that Bollywood celebrities could attend the screening of the film.

ALSO READ: My films an extension of my life, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

"Bollywood inspires millions across the globe. The voiceless children need encouragement, trust and compassion. They need your voice. I have faith that Bollywood will call upon the global citizens to do everything possible for making this world a better place for our children," said Satyarthi.

The 65-year-old Satyarthi has been at the forefront of children's rights activism, and the founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan. He has campaigned extensively against child labour and advocated the right to education for all children globally. His tireless struggle against child trafficking is well documented. He features among the world's most active and influential Nobel Peace laureates, and is one of the most recognisable faces of human rights in the world.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' an endearing love story, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

The 87-minute film portrays how Satyarthi left a career as an electrical engineer and started Bachpan Bachao Andolan to rescue children from slavery.

"I had no idea that Kailashji was beaten up during his rescue operations and went through so many hardships. His story is powerful," said Waheeda Rehman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satyarthi Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp