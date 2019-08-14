Kailash Satyarthi a leading light for social change, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who recently screened "The Price of Free", which is based on the life of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, says the children's rights activist is a leading light for social change.

"Satyarthi sir is a leading light for social change. His life teaches us many lessons -- compassion, love, caring and, above all, fearlessness," said Rakeysh, who hosted a private screening of the documentary in honour of Satyarthi and the fifth year of his Nobel Peace Prize win.

Celebrities spotted at the screening of the Emmy-nominated project included Waheeda Rehman, Divya Dutta and Irshad Kamil. The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner was happy that Bollywood celebrities could attend the screening of the film.

ALSO READ: My films an extension of my life, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

"Bollywood inspires millions across the globe. The voiceless children need encouragement, trust and compassion. They need your voice. I have faith that Bollywood will call upon the global citizens to do everything possible for making this world a better place for our children," said Satyarthi.

The 65-year-old Satyarthi has been at the forefront of children's rights activism, and the founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan. He has campaigned extensively against child labour and advocated the right to education for all children globally. His tireless struggle against child trafficking is well documented. He features among the world's most active and influential Nobel Peace laureates, and is one of the most recognisable faces of human rights in the world.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' an endearing love story, says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

The 87-minute film portrays how Satyarthi left a career as an electrical engineer and started Bachpan Bachao Andolan to rescue children from slavery.

"I had no idea that Kailashji was beaten up during his rescue operations and went through so many hardships. His story is powerful," said Waheeda Rehman.